Duo who asaulted Phuket officer back in New Zealand

Brothers were facing multiple charges but spent only 4 months in detention in Thailand

Images from a video taken by a passerby show Mattson Day attacking a police officer while his brother Hamish holds the officer’s gun after a disagreement over a speeding violation in Phuket escalated on March 16 this year. (Photo supplied)

Two brothers from New Zealand who were facing multiple charges after an assault on a police officer in Phuket are back home after spending nearly four months in detention in Thailand.

The New Zealand Herald confirmed that Hamish and Mattson Day had returned home but the date of their return was not given.

“They would be grateful for a bit of space and privacy for them and their family during the coming weeks,” the newspaper quoted the Day family as saying in a written statement.

“They want to express their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received from their family, friends and the New Zealand Government. As they begin readjusting and focus on their well-being, they ask for your understanding and respect.”

The family said they would not comment further.

Hamish, 36, and Mattson, 38, were on holiday in Phuket when they were arrested on March 16 and charged with assaulting a police officer, robbery, obstruction of police duty, driving without a licence and bribery.

They appeared in Phuket provincial court and were remanded in custody. No other details were available on the final disposition of the cases against them, which could have resulted in lengthy prison sentences. However, their visas were revoked and they have been blacklisted from ever visiting Thailand again.

The incident involving the duo was captured by a passerby and the resulting video that went viral on social media shocked many people. It showed Mattson Day grappling with a police officer on the side of the road, while Hamish Day can be seen holding the officer’s firearm.

Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, the Phuket police chief, said at the time that the incident began when the brothers refused to stop after an officer saw them speeding on their rented motorcycles.

Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak Noo-iad pursued the two tourists and called for backup. When the pair later stopped in front of a restaurant on Chaofa Road in Muang district, the officer told them they had violated the traffic law and asked for their licences.

At this point, police said, the New Zealanders offered a bribe but the policeman rejected it and told them to pay their fine at the station.

As they walked towards their motorcycles, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak used his mobile phone to take their pictures. This angered the brothers and one of them attacked the officer, wrestled him to the ground, seized his gun and handed it to his brother, Pol Maj Gen Sinlert said.

During the struggle, the gun was fired once but no one was hit.

The backup team arrived a few minutes later and prevented the incident from escalating further.