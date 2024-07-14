Thai PM Srettha to approve 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he would sign his name to approve the government's visa-free scheme for visitors to Thailand from 93 countries on Monday.
The prime minister said on Sunday that visitors under the scheme could stay in the country for up to 60 days and he hoped the scheme would be implemented without any problem.
The Interior Ministry proposed the expansion of the visa-free scheme for the prime minister’s endorsement.
Mr Sretttha said the government had prepared measures to take care of visitors under the scheme when it was introduced for visitors from China, India and Kazakhstan.
“Immigration police and security authorities have put efficient measures in effect and they are implemented well. I believe the measures will do well in the long term,” the prime minister said.
The visa-free scheme was previously in place for 57 countries:
1. Andorra
2. Australia
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Bahrain
6. Brazil
7. Brunei
8. Canada
9. Czech
10. Denmark
11. Estonia
12. Finland
13. France
14. Germany
15. Greece
16. Hungary
17. Iceland
18. Indonesia
19. Ireland
20. Israel
21. Italy
22. Japan
23. Kuwait
24. Latvia
25. Lichtenstein
26. Lithuania
27. Luxemburg
28. Malaysia
29. the Maldives
30. Mauritius
31. Monaco
32. the Netherlands
33. New Zealand
34. Norway
35. Oman
36. the Philippines
37. Poland
38. Portugal
39. Qatar
40. San Marino
41. Singapore
42. Slovak
43. Slovenia
44. Spain
45. South Africa
46. South Korea
47. Sweden
48. Switzerland
49. Turkey
50. Ukraine
51. the United Arab Emirates
52. Great Britain and North Ireland
53. the United States
54. Peru
55. Hong Kong
56. Vietnam
57. Saudi Arabia
The 36 newly-added countries are:
1. Bhutan
2. Bulgaria
3. Cyprus
4. Fiji
5. Georgia
6. India
7. Kazakhstan
8. Malta
9. Mexico
10. Papua New Guinea
11. Romania
12. Uzbekistan
13. Taiwan
14. China
15. Laos
16. Macau
17. Mongolia
18. Russia
19. Cambodia
20. Albania
21. Colombia
22. Croatia
23. Cuba
24. Dominica
25. Dominican Republic
26. Ecuador
27. Guatemala
28. Jamaica
29. Jordan
30. Kosovo
31. Morocco
32. Panama
33. Sri Lanka
34. Trinidad and Tobago
35. Tonga
36. Uruguay