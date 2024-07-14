Thai PM Srettha to approve 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries

Immigration police welcome visitors at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport ahead of the Loy Krathong festival in November last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he would sign his name to approve the government's visa-free scheme for visitors to Thailand from 93 countries on Monday.

The prime minister said on Sunday that visitors under the scheme could stay in the country for up to 60 days and he hoped the scheme would be implemented without any problem.

The Interior Ministry proposed the expansion of the visa-free scheme for the prime minister’s endorsement.

Mr Sretttha said the government had prepared measures to take care of visitors under the scheme when it was introduced for visitors from China, India and Kazakhstan.

“Immigration police and security authorities have put efficient measures in effect and they are implemented well. I believe the measures will do well in the long term,” the prime minister said.

The visa-free scheme was previously in place for 57 countries:

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Bahrain

6. Brazil

7. Brunei

8. Canada

9. Czech

10. Denmark

11. Estonia

12. Finland

13. France

14. Germany

15. Greece

16. Hungary

17. Iceland

18. Indonesia

19. Ireland

20. Israel

21. Italy

22. Japan

23. Kuwait

24. Latvia

25. Lichtenstein

26. Lithuania

27. Luxemburg

28. Malaysia

29. the Maldives

30. Mauritius

31. Monaco

32. the Netherlands

33. New Zealand

34. Norway

35. Oman

36. the Philippines

37. Poland

38. Portugal

39. Qatar

40. San Marino

41. Singapore

42. Slovak

43. Slovenia

44. Spain

45. South Africa

46. South Korea

47. Sweden

48. Switzerland

49. Turkey

50. Ukraine

51. the United Arab Emirates

52. Great Britain and North Ireland

53. the United States

54. Peru

55. Hong Kong

56. Vietnam

57. Saudi Arabia

The 36 newly-added countries are:

1. Bhutan

2. Bulgaria

3. Cyprus

4. Fiji

5. Georgia

6. India

7. Kazakhstan

8. Malta

9. Mexico

10. Papua New Guinea

11. Romania

12. Uzbekistan

13. Taiwan

14. China

15. Laos

16. Macau

17. Mongolia

18. Russia

19. Cambodia

20. Albania

21. Colombia

22. Croatia

23. Cuba

24. Dominica

25. Dominican Republic

26. Ecuador

27. Guatemala

28. Jamaica

29. Jordan

30. Kosovo

31. Morocco

32. Panama

33. Sri Lanka

34. Trinidad and Tobago

35. Tonga

36. Uruguay