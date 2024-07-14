Boat capsizes in storm off Thailand's Phi Phi island, Chinese tourists rescued

Chinese tourists and a Thai boat driver are rescued from their capsized boat in Ao Nang bay off Krabi province on late Sunday morning. (Screenshot)

KRABI: Two Chinese tourists and a Thai were safely rescued after their boat driven by the Thai man capsized in a rainstorm and his waves in Ao Nang bay in Muang district on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near Phi Phi Le island in tambon Ao Nang at about 11am when people on a speedboat belonging to Narayana Marine Co were able to rescue a Chinese man, a Chinese girl and a Thai boat driver.

Men on the speedboat, the "Varit", jumped into the sea and managed to give life vests to the three victims clinging to the capsized boat in the rainstorm. The three were then hauled by rope safely to the speedboat.

The sea was rough off Krabi and nearby Phuket at the time. On Saturday evening four Thai teenagers ignored red flags and lifeguards’ warning for them not to swim off Surin beach in Thalang district of Phuket.

A moment later waves swept them out to sea, and one teenager went missing. Lifeguards rescued three others, but one of them was unconscious and was later pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital.