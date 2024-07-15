Man arrested for rape of Ukrainian woman on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested a man on a charge of raping a Ukrainian woman at Koh Samui's Thongson beach early last week.

Police said Nathapong, 27, was detained outside a convenience store in tambon Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Sunday. They also seized the motorcycle he used on the day of the alleged crime. The suspect's full name was not released.

Bo Phut police station chief Pol Col Denduang Thongsrisuk said a 32-year-old Ukrainian tourist had filed a complaint that she was raped on Thongson beach about 9am on July 8.

Police showed her security camera footage of the suspect, and she identified him as her attacker.

The suspect, who is from Prachuap Khiri Khan province, allegedly admitted he was the suspect in the arrest warrant issued on Sunday, but claimed the sex was consensual.

The investigation was continuing.