Thai-German man jailed for raping daughter, uploading child porn

The Criminal Court on Monday sentenced a Thai-German man who raped his daughter and produced explicit online content to a reduced jail term of 25 years and six months after he confessed to his crimes.

The ruling was delivered in response to a lawsuit filed by public prosecutors against a male suspect identified only as Tony, a Thai-German national, for sex-related charges, including crimes of incest, child sexual abuse, possessing and distributing child pornography, coercing a child to engage in obscene acts and inputting obscene content to the computer system.

These actions violated Section 26 of the Child Protection Act 2003 and Section 14 of the Computer Crime Act 2007.

Before his time was reduced, he was given a sentence of 51 years of imprisonment.

Tip-off from Germany

A source said the investigation stemmed from a tip-off from German police to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Evidence, including photos and video clips, indicated that the man had continuously sexually abused children in Thailand and uploaded the content to a dark website, which was disseminated in Germany.

The investigation found that the defendant was a Thai-German national residing in a northeastern province of Thailand.

DSI investigators worked with German police to conduct an in-depth investigation.

The DSI also coordinated with Operation Underground Railroad to exchange information and analyse evidence from the child sexual abuse material.

The evidence indicated the man had sexually assaulted a child under 13 and committed an incest crime.

Police seized many items during their investigations, including electronic devices containing pornographic files that featured several minors.