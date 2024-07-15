Dead Chinese TikToker case hinges on DNA tests

An image from a security camera shows Chinese TikToker Yan Ruimin checking her phone as she walks along a street in Bangkok on July 1. (Photo supplied)

The results of DNA testing conducted on samples taken from human remains believed to be that of a female Chinese TikToker are expected on Friday, according to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine (IFM).

Pol Maj Gen Supichai Limsiwawong, the IFM commander, said on Monday that the identification of the body was difficult due to the decomposition of the remains and complications related to getting DNA samples.

Yan Ruimin, 38, was reported missing in Thailand since July 1.

The remains that are believed to be hers were discovered dumped in a deserted area in Chachoengsao’s Muang district on Saturday.

“Because the remains were badly decomposed, DNA samples had to be extracted from the bones,” said Pol Maj Gen Supichai.

He said medical X-ray and plastic surgery records will help make the identification more accurate.

Pol Maj Gen Supichai said he expects the IFM to request additional information from the police investigating the missing person’s case.

As far as the forensic examination could tell, the body didn’t sustain any serious injuries to the head as no fracture was detected on the skull, and there were no signs of ruptured brain tissues or brain bleeding found, he said.

Ransom kidnapping doubted

Pol Col Thammasak Sarabun, chief of Bang Rak police station in Bangkok, said the investigation team was still waiting for the DNA test results from the IFM, which will be next compared to the DNA of Ms Yan’s father, who has already submitted DNA samples for this purpose.

In the event the DNA from the remains matches that of the missing woman’s father, police will then be able to seek an arrest warrant for Ma Qingyan, the prime suspect who is believed to have kidnapped Ms Yan and then possibly killed and dumped her body in Chachoengsao.

The woman’s father told the police investigators he didn’t know the main suspect or what the purpose of his daughter’s visit to Thailand was before she went missing, said Pol Col Thammasak.

More information about what Ms Yan was doing in Thailand before she went missing is expected from her elder sister, who will come to Thailand and meet with investigators on Thursday, said Pol Col Thammasak.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) on Sunday ruled out the possibility of the victim being kidnapped for ransom by a transnational crime syndicate, saying her disappearance was likely a personal matter.