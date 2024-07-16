Hunger-striking cannabis advocate admitted to hospital

A member of a pro-cannabis group was hospitalised on Monday, five days after going on a hunger strike to protest the government's plan to relist cannabis as a narcotic.

Prasitchai Nunual, secretary-general of Writing Thailand's Cannabis Future group, wrote on his Facebook account on Monday that Akkaradetch Chakjinda, one of the group's coordinators, was sent to Rajavithi Hospital on Monday.

Both Mr Prasitchai and Mr Akkaradetch have been on a hunger strike since June 10, when the group launched a protest outside Government House to protest the plan to relist the plant as a Category 5 narcotic.

The group is demanding the government study the plant's therapeutic benefits and impacts for society before moving forward with its plan.

If the findings show that cannabis' impact on society is no worse than those of tobacco and alcohol, the government should move to pass rules to control its use instead, said the group.

Mr Prasitchai had earlier voiced his concern for farmers and vendors who may face legal repercussions if the plant were to be relisted as a narcotic, which could be as severe as five years in prison and a 500,000-baht fine.

Meanwhile, Somkiat Nitiketkosol, owner of the "Suan Fah Yim" cannabis farm in Nakhon Ratchasima, said that the government should come up with effective control measures to ensure the plant is used only for medical purposes.

If the government decides to relist the plant as a narcotic, Mr Somkiat said the government must provide assistance to farmers who are authorised to grow the plant legally.

According to a source, Thiravat Hemachudha, a neurologist at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine, together with Panthep Puapongphan, dean of the College of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University, and Rosana Tositrakul, a former Bangkok senator, are planning petition the Public Health Ministry to reconsider its move to relist cannabis as a narcotic.

In response to the planned petition, Public Health Ministry Somsak Thepsutin said the ministry is open to all suggestions from the public.

When asked about Mr Akkaradetch's health concerns, Mr Somsak said he had not received a report on the matter. He noted that the protest was not likely to affect the relisting process.