Royal beneficence in Nong Ung

Twenty-four years ago, thousands of local villagers living in the seasonally flooded lower part of tambon Kho Nua in Muang district of Yasothon province learned that their lives would change for the better after His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, then the Crown Prince, visited them in the year 2000.

His royal initiatives to dredge Nong Ung, a dried-up 430-rai swamp, improved the soil quality in the community and revitalised a damaged forest, improving the villagers' livelihoods.

"His Majesty the King initiated the dredging of Nong Ung for use as a water source for agriculture and fish cultivation, and also improved the surrounding area to ensure people could live in a forest in a sustainable way," Yasothon governor Nikorn Sooksai said in 2018.

"Almost the entire area is no longer flooded in the rainy season. There are plenty of fish. This royal project site has become a popular destination for study trips and youth camps. Children stay overnight, trek, and absorb the concept of natural resource conservation."

According to the governor, the 150 rai of land around Nong Ung has been allocated for locals to earn a living by growing big trees, fruits and vegetables, keeping some for consumption and selling the rest.

Near Nong Ung is the Ban Kham Nam Sang sufficiency economy centre and the Support Foundation project. The Nong Ung and Ban Kham Nam Sang projects are role models and serve as learning opportunities for the people.

In the past, seven of this tambon's 15 villages were faced with chronic flooding because the area was a low-lying plain where water from the Chi River and Yang stream flowed through and inundated the areas every rainy season. Rice fields and roads were flooded.

In dry seasons, water shortages forced the villagers to encroach on over 1,000 rai of the 3,006-rai Dong Mun community forest to conduct rotating cultivation and find wild products and firewood. Eventually, the land was too badly spoiled for farming, prompting many locals to leave for jobs in big cities.

Somsak Tawinan, chief of the royally initiated Nong Ung development project, said that in the past, four villages in this tambon had been cut off from the outside world by seasonal floods and were only accessible by flat-bottom boats. Because most areas were flooded in the rainy season, only off-season rice farming could be done there.

On Nov 28, 2000, then-HRH Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit visited those affected by chronic flooding every rainy season in tambon Kho Nua. After their helicopter landed at Ban Nam Kham School, the Queen focused on helping upskill locals, while the then-Crown Prince said he wished to visit Nong Ung to seek a solution to its flooding problems.

Damrongsak Thepwathee, president of the Kho Nua Tambon Administrative Organisation, who was present during the royal visit in 2000, recalled: "After the provincial governor's greeting, officials from the Royal Irrigation Department invited the Crown Prince to release fish into another swamp, but he refused and pointed at a map saying he would like to go to Nong Ung, which he saw from the royal helicopter.

"No preparation had been made for the visit. Later, the Crown Prince, accompanied by a few royal aides, drove to the swamp after checking the map. It was about four kilometres from the school to Nong Ung, and the road was a dirt one at that time.

"The royal vehicle's wheels were later stuck in a sand hole. The Crown Prince got out of the Land Rover near the swamp and walked and talked to a villager who was looking after some buffaloes. He asked what the name of the swamp was and if it was usually full of water. When the villager said there was no water because of drought, the Crown Prince asked whether he wanted the swamp to be dredged. The villager replied, 'Yes'."

The Crown Prince came up with three major initiatives to improve the condition of the area.

First, Nong Ung must be dredged, unclogged and turned into a source of water for farming and fish cultivation. Second, soil in the areas around Nong Ung must be improved through the planting of trees and vetiver grass to prevent soil erosion. Third, the forest around Nong Ung must be revitalised in order to allow people to live in harmony with the forest.

"The villagers were delighted that the Queen and the Crown Prince had visited them. The change was excellent. The dry swamp, which has been full of weeds since I was born, has water all year round, and the villagers make the best use of the water," Mr Damrongsak noted.

After the royal visit, Nong Ung was unclogged to ensure more space for retaining water and allowing more fish to grow there. Soil derived from the dredging was brought to improve the 100 rai of surrounding land. It was later distributed to 120 former forest encroachers for farming, according to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's sufficiency economy theory.

A public hearing was later held among residents of seven villages around Dong Mun forest to return the encroached forest land, which had been occupied by villagers mostly for watermelon planting. All the villagers collaborated after hearing HM Queen Sirikit's words about forest conservation, according to Tianchai Setsuwan, a former village headman and also a former land encroacher.

Mr Somsak, chief of the Nong Ung development project, said the local community was strong and willing to help revitalise the encroached forest land. As the soil is sandy, suitable trees like ironwood were chosen for reforestation.

Since 2003, Dong Mun forest has become fertile and full of termite and puffball mushrooms, plus several other kinds of mushrooms, within three years of them being planted on Yang wood in the forest.

Many of the 7,000 residents of tambon Kho Nua benefit from collecting and selling mushrooms from the woods. Because they are large and in high demand, the prices have increased from 100 baht to 300-350 baht per kilogramme. The forest now yields twice as many wild products as it did in the past, with a value of 4 million baht a year, up from 1 million baht previously. Some 2 million baht is derived from termite mushrooms alone.

The Nong Ung development project also has co-operatives and a facility to preserve mushrooms, red-ant eggs and wild products through canning. It sells canned mushrooms and wild products under the award-winning Wanathip brand.

"Things improved after we started to plant trees in the forest and formed a committee which first represented seven villages and now consists of 15 villages. The forest is more fertile and yields more wild products. The project is very good in terms of leading to villagers' improved livelihoods," Mr Tianchai said.

In addition to the Nong Ung development project in Yasothon, the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board, the Royal Irrigation Department, and agencies in charge of water resources acted on King Maha Vajiralongkorn's royal initiative by building five reservoirs for locals in Ratchaburi 33 years ago.

The move came after the villagers appealed to him when he was Crown Prince and visited residents of Ban Thai Prachan in tambon Yang Hak and Ban Huay Muang in tambon Tanaosi of Suan Phung district on April 10, 1991.

The Crown Prince then came up with the initiative to find more water sources for locals for farming and consumption. These reservoirs retain water from watersheds in the Tanaosi mountain range and also from downpours.