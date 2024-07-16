Thailand’s new visas: call for questions

A group of Chinese visitors who signed up to learn Muay Thai under the government’s soft power promotion push is welcomed upon arriving at Phuket International Airport on May 4, 2024. Muay Thai students, digital nomads and others can now apply for a 5-year visa. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand has introduced a raft of new visa regulations, including:



The number of countries eligible for visa-free entry has risen from 57 to 93, and the entry stamp has changed from 30 to 60 days (effective immediately)

The number of countries eligible for visa-on-arrival has risen from 19 to 31 (effective immediately)



A new “Destination Thailand” 5-year visa will allow stays for up to 180 days, extendable for another 180 days. The requirement is 500,000 baht in a Thai bank account, the visa fee is 10,000 baht, and working (except for overseas companies) is prohibited (effective immediately)





A new “Non-Ed Plus” visa will allow the approximately 40,000 foreign students studying master’s degrees or higher to stay in Thailand for one year after graduation, instead of being required to leave the country immediately after finishing their course, and take jobs in their field (effective immediately)





The minimum health insurance cover requirement will be reduced from 3 million to 400,000 baht (effective some time later this year)

Next week, my guest on the Bangkok Post’s Deeper Dive vodcast will be one of the chief architects of the new visa scheme: Naruchai Ninnad, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. What would you like me to ask him? Please write your questions in the comments section, or if you’d like to record the question, please send an mp3 to: deeperdivethailand@gmail.com.