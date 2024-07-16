Koh Chang bridge 'likely to cost B10bn'

Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) governor Surachet Laophulsuk leads officials to survey possible construction locations on Koh Chang in Trat. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

Building a bridge to connect Trat on the mainland to Koh Chang, the province’s popular island, will likely cost 10 billion baht, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat).

Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk recently surveyed possible construction locations after the Transport Ministry called for a project feasibility study.

He said there are two options. The first is to build an 8.2km road bridge to the island. Construction would start from Ban Yai Mom-Ban Nong Tien in Laem Ngop district on the mainland and end near Koh Chang Hospital on the island.

He said this route passed public hearings on Feb 9 and 10 last year. Some 472 out of 476 people in attendance agreed with the option.

An alternative is a 5.59km route starting from Ban Thammachat Lang near Laem Ngop Pier in Laem Ngop district and ending near the ferry pier at Ao Sapparot on Koh Chang.

Kanchit Wilaisilp, a senior Exat engineer, said the feasibility study committee will consider factors including the depth of the seabed and sea currents as it makes its decision.

The project must not have any environmental impact on coral reefs, seagrass or on marine life, he said.

The study is expected to be completed in 2026, said Mr Surachet. Work would take about five years with the bridge complete in 2033.