Airport wait to be cut

Travellers at immigration booths in Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Immigration Bureau (IB) is set to take measures to ensure immigration control at airports takes no more than 45 seconds per person.

The move is part of efforts to support the government's expanded visa-free scheme for foreign visitors, which took effect on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, the IB deputy chief, said on Tuesday that the bureau is ready to follow the government's policy.

The number of immigration officials will also be increased to ease long queues in front of immigration check-in booths at airports during peak passenger hours.

"We will try to ensure that each arriving passenger will take no more than 45 seconds to pass through immigration," Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

He added that airports are also implementing biometric technology to guard against transnational criminals.

Section 38 of the Immigration Act also allows immigration authorities to keep track of foreigners who are staying in the country, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

The section stipulates that house owners, heads of household, landlords or managers of hotels who accommodate foreign visitors must report their presence to immigration authorities within 24 hours of their arrival, he said.

The government’s expanded visa-free scheme for foreign visitors will now bring the number of countries and territories whose citizens can enter the kingdom without a visa from 57 to 93.

The details of the expanded visa-free scheme were published in the Royal Gazette on Monday.

Those arriving under the visa-free scheme can now stay in the country for 60 days.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin previously said the immigration police and security authorities would have the necessary arrangements in place.

"I believe the scheme will bring benefits in the long run," the prime minister said.

The Ministry of Interior initiated the move to expand the visa-free scheme.

The updates to the scheme include expanding the list of countries exempt from visa requirements, increasing the number of countries whose nationals are eligible for visas on arrival, introducing a new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) for remote work and tourism, and extending the stay of foreign students for employment opportunities after graduation.

The DTV allows foreigners to stay in Thailand for up to 180 days at a time for tourism and remote work. The multiple-entry visa is valid for five years. Eligible foreigners are remote workers, also known as digital nomads or freelancers, and those who participate in activities such as Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sports training, medical treatment, seminars, and music festivals.

Spouses and dependent children of DTV holders are also included.