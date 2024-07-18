Runaway horses killed on highway

Two animals has escaped from fenced stall at cafe on western outskirts of Bangkok

One of two escaped horses lies dead on Borommaratchachonnani Road in Samphran district of Nakhon Pathom on Thursday morning. (Photos: Nakhon Pathom highway police)

NAKHON PATHOM: Two horses were found dead on Thursday morning after being struck by vehicles on a highway in Samphran district, just west of Bangkok. They had broken out of their stall in a nearby café, leading to two additional crashes.

A van and a car collided with the horses in the Bangkok-bound lane of Borommaratchachonnani Road at 7.30am. The van was subsequently rear-ended by two other cars. One of the cars hit the van after colliding with a horse.

Preedalak Jinda, the owner of the horses, said the stallions aged 10 and 11 years had escaped from The Frog Prince Cafe on Borommaratchachonnani Road, about 4km west of Phutthamonthon Park on the western outskirts of Bangkok.

They were normally obedient in their fenced corral, she said. However, they might have broken out because they were frightened by something, she added.

The incident resulted in heavy traffic during the morning rush hour.