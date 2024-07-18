DNA confirms death of missing Chinese TikToker

Warrant out for Chinese murder suspect believed to have already left the country

An image from a security camera shows Yan Ruimin checking her phone as she walks along a street in Bangkok on July 1. (Photo supplied)

Thai police say a DNA test has confirmed that a body found in Chachoengsao on Saturday was that of the missing Chinese TikTok influencer Yan Ruimin, and they have sought an arrest warrant for a Chinese man.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine on Wednesday compared the DNA sample from the body with one given by the missing woman’s father and confirmed the match, said Pol Col Thammasak Saraboon, commander of the Bang Rak police station in Bangkok.

Police subsequently obtained a warrant for the arrest of Ma Qingyan, who appeared in CCTV video on July 1 in Bangkok as the last person seen with Yan, 38. He was later seen in a deserted area of tambon Bang Phra in Muang district of Chachoengsao early on July 3. The body was found there on July 13.

The Bangkok South Criminal Court issued the warrant for murder and concealment of a body. Police have also sought an international arrest warrant, as the suspect was known to have flown from Bangkok to Hong Kong on July 3.

Authorities began the search after Chinese national Cai Boxuan told police at the Bang Rak station that his friend Yan was missing.

Yan was active on TikTok as well as Xiaohongshu, often referred to as the Chinese version of Instagram, with about 11,000 followers.

The last time Mr Cai heard from her was on June 30, when she told him that she was planning to go to Phuket on July 2.

According to earlier reports, Mr Ma had rented a car in Bangkok on June 30.

On July 1, Yan was seen getting into the car at Times Square near Sukhumvit Soi 12. Security camera video showed the car heading to Sukhumvit Soi 16. The following day, the car left the Sukhumvit 16 address and travelled to Chon Buri.

Around 2am on July 3, the car appeared in Chachoengsao before Yan’s telephone signal went dead in a public park near Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan in Muang district.

Mr Ma checked out of his Bangkok hotel later that day and flew to Hong Kong.

Police examined video from cameras along the route to Chachoengsao, focusing on locations where the rental car had stopped.

A check of the car’s GPS showed that it travelled to a fish farm in Muang district.

At one location, police found an item of burned luggage believed to have belonged to the missing woman. The search eventually led them to the site where they found the body parts.