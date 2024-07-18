Six academics sacked for research paper fraud

Eight others being investigated as ministry seeks to crack down on fakery

Supachai Pathumnakul, deputy permanent secretary for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), discloses the outcome of an investigation into research paper fraud at a meeting on July 16. (Photo: MHESI Facebook)

Six academics from three Thai universities have been sacked and eight others are being investigated for research paper fraud, according to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).

Three lecturers from Khon Kaen University were terminated and will also face criminal charges, according to the ministry.

Also fired were two lecturers from Chiang Mai University (CMU) and one from Chulabhorn Royal Academy, deputy permanent secretary Supachai Pathumnakul said on Thursday.

An investigation into allegations of phoney research papers involving 109 academics from 33 universities stemmed from a report in August last year saying that a CMU lecturer had purchased his paper for 30,000 baht.

The investigation found five websites offering the service to buyers. It also found 14 lecturers, including a former high-ranking executive of Thaksin University, were involved in committing fraud, Mr Supachai said.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said a committee has been set up to look into the issue and its members have already met with administrators of the universities in question.

The committee, chaired by Mr Supachai, has demanded the universities submit evidence within 15 days.

The investigation is expected to be concluded next month, she said.

The ministry will enforce strict measures to determine the criteria, methods and periods of disclosure and submission of higher education data to prevent such acts from happening again, she added.

Universities are required to submit the educational data of their graduates to the ministry to be verified, she said.