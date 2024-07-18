Universities fire academics over research paper fraud

Supachai Pathumnakul, deputy permanent secretary for The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, discloses the outcome of the ministry's probe into cases of research paper fraud at a meeting on July 16. (Photo: Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Facebook)

Six academics from three universities have been sacked and eight others are being investigated over cases of research paper fraud, according to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI).

Three lecturers from Khon Kaen University were terminated and will face criminal charges.

The others who were fired include two lecturers from Chiang Mai University (CMU) and one from Chulabhorn Royal Academy, the MHESI’s deputy permanent secretary Supachai Pathumnakul said.

An investigation into the case of phoney research papers involving 109 academics from 33 universities stemmed from a report last year saying that a CMU lecturer had purchased his paper for 30,000 baht.

The investigation found 14 university lecturers, including a former high-ranking executive of Thaksin University, were involved in committing fraud, Mr Supachai said.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said a committee has been set up to look into the issue and its members have already met with administrators from the universities in question.

The committee, chaired by Mr Supachai, has demanded the universities submit evidence within 15 days.

The investigation is expected to be wrapped up next month, she said.

The ministry will enforce strict measures to determine the criteria, methods, and periods of disclosure and submission of higher education data to prevent such acts from happening again, she added.

She explained that universities are required to submit the educational data of their graduates to the ministry to be verified.