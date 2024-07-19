Thailand remains major source of drugs smuggled into S.Korea

Two sniffer dogs from South Korea joined Thai customs officials to detect illicit drugs being smuggled into the country last year. The canines and their Thai handlers were trained at the KCS Detector Dog Training Centre in Incheon city, South Korea. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand continues to lead in illicit drug seizures by South Korean authorities this year.

The kingdom accounted for 25% of the 298 kilogrammes of narcotics confiscated at South Korean entry points in the first half of 2024, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing data from the Korea Customs Service (KCS). The United States came in second with 20%.

Thailand was also identified as the primary source of smuggled illicit drugs in South Korea last year.

Despite a 9% decrease in seized drug volume compared to the first six months of 2023, South Korean authorities noted a change in trafficking attempts.

"We've seen an increasing number of small-scale smuggling cases, while large-scale attempts have fallen due to tighter border controls," a KSC official was quoted as saying.

The news agency said 22% of drug smuggling attempts were made by air travellers, 53% through international mail and 24% via express cargo.