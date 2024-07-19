Councillor calls for new city ride-hailing app

Motorcycle taxi drivers join a campaign against drugs in Bangkok on Jan 21, 2024. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Viput Srivaurai, the Bangkok councillor for Bang Rak district, has asked the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to develop a new application for calling motorcycle taxis to ensure safety and reasonable fares for passengers.

Mr Viput said he he proposed a motion calling for this at a recent Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) meeting.

He said the BMA should leverage technology and innovation to enhance motorcycle taxi services by creating a data management system for organising motorcycle taxi services, which provides information about drivers and their vehicles.

He also stressed the need for a ride-hailing service that charges reasonable fares to provide people in Bangkok with an alternative mode of transport that is safe and convenient, with easy access to motorcycle taxis.

Such a service would also allow motorcycle taxi drivers to pay lower fees as opposed to those they are charged for providing their services via private platforms, Mr Viput said.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA already has a database of motorcycle taxi services in the city, which includes information about locations of service stations, the number of drivers, their ID numbers, license plate numbers, fares, and so on.

However, the database cannot be shared with the public due to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), he said.

There are currently around 5,300 motorcycle taxi service stations and 80,000 registered drivers in Bangkok.

Some of the most common problems faced by passengers when using a motorcycle taxi service include denial of service, unreasonable fares and drivers' inappropriate behaviour.