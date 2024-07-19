Four Colombians arrested for home break-ins

B3 million worth of stolen valuables seized along with motorcycles and burglary tools

Police question one of the four Colombian men arrested in connection with home break-ins in Bangkok and nearby provinces. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Four Colombian men have been arrested in Nonthaburi and Chon Buri for a string of home burglaries at housing estates in Bangkok and nearby provinces

Immigration officers and police arrested three of the suspects at a condominium in Muang district of Nonthaburi and the fourth at a hotel in South Pattaya in Chon Buri on Thursday, said Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

They were charged with colluding in theft. Seized from them were screwdrivers and other tools used for home break-ins, rented motorcycles and 125 items of stolen valuables worth about 3 million baht including cash, gold necklaces, gold rings and watches.

Reports of home break-ins earlier this month prompted the Immigration Bureau and police officers from Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan to jointly launch an investigation that pointed to the involvement of four foreign suspects, Pol Maj Gen Panthana said on Friday.

Investigators found that the gang had carried out home break-ins in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao on July 7; in tambon Mae Nang of Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi on July 8; in Bang Kaeo district of Samut Prakan on July 9; in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya on July 16, and in Bang Khen and Khannayao districts of Bangkok on July 17. The stolen items were worth millions of baht.

The suspects used rented motorcycles to go to the targeted houses. They broke into the houses before owners arrived home, said Pol Maj Gen Panthana.

Pol Lt Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, said all suspects denied any involvement in the home break-ins, but the arresting team had found evidence to implicate them.

The suspects were identified as Fredy Alexander Velasquez Fruiz, 52; Jhon Edwin Suarez Calderon, 47; Andres Felipe Velasquez Pira, 29; and Marco Tulio Pinzon Torneros, 51.

Three of the four arrested Colombian suspects are shown with the motorcycles that police say were used for the home break-ins. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)