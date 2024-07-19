30 smuggled cars sent back to UK

The sign of the Department of Special Investigation is seen at its head office. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thirty smuggled luxury cars were recently sent back to the United Kingdom with the cooperation of the Thai Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

According to the DSI’s acting director Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, the agency asked the DSI, under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLTA), to locate 35 luxury cars that had been stolen from England during 2016–2017.

The cars were worth more than £2.4 million, or over 100 million baht, he said.

Officers from a special task force nicknamed “Operation Titanium” that was launched in 2017 raided nine locations in Bangkok and recovered 30 cars, including eight Mercedes Benzes, five BMW M4s, five Porsches, three Nissan GT-Rs, one Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Ford Mustang, a Lexus, and a Mini Cooper. Five other cars are being tracked down.

The luxury vehicles were stolen from the UK by a network led by a Thai national named Intharasak (surnamed withheld), alias Boy Unity, and were illegally smuggled into Thailand. The investigation found Mr Intharasak and 12 accomplices were involved in criminal acts.

According to Pol Maj Yutthana, the suspects had hired and purchased those cars from various rental companies in the UK. The culprits registered the vehicles with the UK customs as new cars and exported them from Heathrow Airport to Singapore. The cars were transferred to Thailand as sea cargo.

The DSI director-general was appointed by the Office of Attorney-General to lead the investigation, as the crime took place outside Thai territory, said Pol Maj Yutthana.

The investigation showed that the syndicate used three companies as importation nominees. They had been registered with the Customs Department and rightfully paid annual taxes, entitling them to register the vehicles with the Department of Land Transportation (DLT) and resell them.

Pol Maj Yutthana said the attorney-general had issued five accusations against the 13 suspects, including Mr Intharasak.