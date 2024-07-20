Final batch of rice auctioned for B244m

A worker scales up sacks of pledged rice in May that have been stored for over a decade at a warehouse in Surin. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce)

The government has wrapped up its auctioning-off of 15,000 tonnes of rice left over from the Yingluck Shinawatra administration's rice-pledging scheme and has sold it to the two highest bidders for about 244 million baht, a source at the Commerce Ministry said.

For the 11,656 tonnes stored at the Kittichai warehouse, Sup Saeng Thong Rice Co was the highest bidder offering a price of 15.61 baht per kilogramme.

Regarding the other 3,356 tonnes stored at Poonpon Trading Co's warehouse, Sahatan Co offered the highest price of 18.69 baht.

The next step will be for the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) to call the two winning bidders in to sign contracts between July 23 and Aug 14, the source said on Friday.

The companies will be required to deposit 5% of the value of their purchases as a guarantee, the source said, adding that they will then have to make their payments between Aug 15 and Sept 13 before taking receipt of the rice, the source said.

"The government is expected to receive about 244 million baht from the auction," the source added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai previously instructed the PWO to speed up talks with the three remaining bidders after three others were disqualified due to their links with companies facing legal action related to previous auctions by the PWO.

The disqualified parties are V8 Intertrading Co, Thanasan Rice Co and SSMR Karnkaset Plc, said the source.

The source added that although these firms did not directly damage the PWO at previous auctions, they were found to have ties with parties that had done so at previous auctions of cassava and rice. Mr Phumtham previously said the PWO sought to negotiate a higher offer with the remaining three companies that offered to purchase the rice at a price lower than that quoted by the disqualified winners.

He said the highest bidders would be awarded the right to buy the rice stored at each of the two warehouses.