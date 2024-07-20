Drunk teacher drives off road, injuring 17 students

A damaged pickup truck driven by an intoxicated teacher is seen by the roadside in Prasat district of Surin province on Friday. The teacher was driving a group of students home after a Buddhist lent procession when he lost control of the vehicle. (Screenshot)

Online photos have confirmed that a drunk teacher was involved in an accident in which a pickup truck overturned, causing injuries to 17 students in Surin. The incident sparked anger on social media platforms.

An individual identifying themselves as a student shared a photograph on social media showing the severely damaged pickup overturned by the roadside in Prasat district of the northeastern province.

The photo was accompanied by a caption saying that an intoxicated schoolteacher was attempting to drive several students home after they took part in a Buddhist lent procession at a temple. However, the teacher lost control on a turn, causing the vehicle to flip.

Shortly after the accident, a student can be heard saying in an accompanying video, “I just told you about letting a drunk person drive us.”

Rescue teams from the area verified that the accident occurred, and that they reached the scene at 2.50pm on Friday.

The injured passengers were transported to Prasat Hospital, with two sustaining severe injuries, three with minor injuries and 10 in stable condition.

The online post received numerous responses, with many questioning the teacher’s actions and suitability for the role.

The original poster added that the teacher remained inside the damaged vehicle after the incident, failing to assist the injured students and quietly observing the situation.

“Other teachers had also told me to remove the post,” the poster wrote, fearing the incident might damage the school’s image.