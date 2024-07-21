Man kills police officer, then himself after taking family hostage in Bangkok

Police gather at a building in DK Rama 2 housing estate in Bang Bon district, Bangkok, where a mentally ill man committed suicide after shooting dead a police lieutenant colonel who was attempting to negotiate an end to a family hostage drama, early Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

A mentally ill man committed suicide after shooting dead a police lieutenant colonel who was attempting to negotiate an end to a family hostage drama at a house in Bang Bon district, Bangkok, early Sunday morning.

Police rushed to a three-storey building in DK Rama 2 housing estate on Rama II Road at 9.45pm on Saturday after being informed that a deranged gunman was holding family members hostage there, according to the Royal Thai Police Office.

Pol Lt Col Kittichon Janyarom, 59, deputy chief of Tha Kham police station, and his team approached the building to open negotiations.

Pol Lt Col Kittichon was shot three times in his chest and hand, and was later pronounced dead at Mali Hospital. His subordinate, a police senior sergeant major, was slightly injured.

Daughter pistol-whipped

After the shooting, police rescued family members from the house, including a daughter who had been hit in the face with a gun.

The daughter said her father had four guns including a shotgun as well as ammunition.

A rescue worker said that last month rescue workers had sent the man to a mental health facility at the request of local police and the man had threatened to hurt rescue workers at that time.

It was reported that the man had not been treated and refrained from taking his medications for a year.

Overnight police told neighbours to stay indoors for safety while they were trying to calm down the gunman.

Police officers used a loudspeaker to negotiate with the man and gunshots were heard at times from the inside.

At 4.40am the gunman fired one shot.

At 5.20-5.27am police fired five teargas shots into the bulding.

At 5.28am four gunshots were heard.

At 5.29am police fired

Police fired teargass into the house. At about 5.40am commandoes entered the building and found the man, 49, dead on a mezzanine.