Man narrowly escapes death as floodwater engulfs car in Trat

People try to save dentist Amnuay Roek-amnuaychoke as he sits trapped in his small electric car in deep run-off in Muang district of Trat on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

TRAT: A man was saved by a combination of roadside plants and helpful locals as his small electric car was almost washed into a waterway by a surge of run-off as the centre of this eastern province was heavily hit by floodwater on Sunday.

Dentist Amnuay Roek-amnuaychoke had just crossed a bridge over the waterway on Soi Moo Ban Krung Thai road in Ban Nong Bua of tambon Wang Krajae in Muang district at about 1.30pm when run-off flowing past the community had rapidly risen from 30 to 100 centimetres high.

Local people and soldiers distributing necessities to flood victims managed to use a small rope to secure the car. Ten minutes later, a bigger rope was brought in to tie to the car on one end and a pole on the other. Strong men then pulled the car – and the dentist inside it –to higher ground on Sukhumvit Road.

Mr Amnuay said he drove through floodwater from and to his house in Moo Ban Krung Thai housing estate safely in the morning – and therefore expected to be able to do so again in the afternoon.

However, the run-off was much deeper by then and its current washed his car to the roadside, he said. The dentist expressed gratitude toward everyone who rescued him.

Dozens evacuated

At the same moment, residents of dozens of houses in tambon Wang Krajae were moving their belongings from their flooded properties. Many vehicles were left inundated at houses and garages. Schools were 20-60cm under water in Muang district.

The flooding resulted from urgent discharges from Si Siad reservoir in Muang district. Irrigation authorities said that the quick discharges were necessary to prevent the reservoir from bursting because water had exceeded its safe level due to heavy rains over the past two days.

Run-off also hit sections of Sukhumvit Road between Muang and Khao Saming districts of Trat.