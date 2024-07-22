Dusit Zoo successor to open next year

The new zoo in Pathum Thani's Thanya Buri district -- being built to replace the old Dusit Zoo that closed down in 2018 after 80 years -- will be ready to welcome visitors next year, says the Zoological Park Organization.

The zoo is located on a 300-rai plot of land in the Rangsit-Khlong Hok neighbourhood that was granted by His Majesty the King to replace the 118-rai zoo in Bangkok's Dusit district. It will cost about 10.9 billion baht to build.

Director Attapon Srihayrun said the zoo will be opened in phases, with the first zone opening to the public next year.

The zone will feature a 30-rai public park to honour His Majesty the King and an enclosure for Asian and African wildlife.

"At the zoo, visitors will be able to see wild animals in their natural habitats, which will be managed in line with international standards," he said.

The rest of the zoo is expected to be open in late 2028.

He said that the zoo, which will also serve as a wildlife education centre, is expected to draw 1.2 million visitors annually and bring in roughly 5 billion baht in revenue.