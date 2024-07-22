Major flooding in Trat, still raining

Flooded Muang district in Trat on Monday. It has been raining there since Friday, with more on the way. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: Major flooding continues in two districts of this eastern province after three days of heavy rainfall, and more rain expected.

Efforts to drain the water from residential areas were having little effect with much of Muang district under water about 100 centimetres deep on Monday.

Many roads remain impassible and people have left their flooded homes to stay in drier places.

Trat has been battered by downpours since Friday. Officials began releasing water from Sra Sisiad reservoir in Muang district on Sunday to prevent it overflowing.

Provincial authorities are also helping residents of Khao Saming, one of the most flood-affected districts in the province.

More rain was falling on Monday and governor Natthapong Sanguanjitr said it would probably continue into Tuesday according to weather forecasters.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported on Monday that about 900 households in Muang and Khao Saming districts were affected by flooding. Both districts have already been declared disaster areas, releasing funds allocated for emergency relief.