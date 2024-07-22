Giant passport advert sparks new checks on visitors' IDs

Workmen take down the controversial billboard advert at Huai Khwang intersection on Monday morning. (Screenshot from the Thai PBS channel)

A controversial Chinese-language billboard advertising multinational passport and citizenship application services was ordered removed on Monday and the legality of the sign and the business itself are under investigation.

The prime minister, interior minister, national and city police chiefs, provincial administration and the district office were all quick to become involved.

The giant Chinese advert raised concerns over the entry of undesirable visitors, including Chinese, who avoid proper checks and are involved in criminal activity such as document forgery and other scams.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Huai Khwang police station on Monday afternoon to directly order police to investigate the erection of the billboard advertisement and possible illicit business activity in Huai Khwang, an area with a lot of Chinese investment.

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on Monday ordered the Metropolitan Police Bureau to identify the owner of the billboard and its legality, according to Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy police spokesman.

Wrongdoers must be prosecuted without delay, the deputy spokesman said.

The national police chief also ordered the Immigration Bureau to check on visitors and foreign residents and enforce immigration regulations effectively to keep the balance between tourism and security, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said.

This all followed a social media post questioning a Chinese-language billboard at Huai Khwang intersection in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok.

The Chinese-language advertisement offered quick passport and citizenship services for refugees. It claimed to arrange new citizenship in just 30 days, promising personal data privacy and delivery before collecting fees.

The billboard showed pictures of Indonesian, Cambodian, Turkish and Vanuatuan passports.

The Department of Provincial Administration has also launched a probe. A source said initial inquiries pointed to the advertisement having been put up only on Sunday.

Officials suspect the advertised service is linked to document forgery or other fraud targeting the wealth of people seeking new citizenship.

The Department of Provincial Administration was contacting the owner of the billboard the ad was posted on, and would consider legal action, the source said.

The controversial advertisement was removed about 10am on Monday, on the direct order of Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul according to his secretary.

Huai Khwang district chief Paitoon Ngammuk said his office was checking if the billboard structure was legal and if the owner had paid the appropriate taxes and fees.