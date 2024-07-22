Bangkok cops under fire over 'drunk' driver death

Police will investigate to find the real cause behind the tragedy in which a sick 41-year-old male driver died after being held at Yannawa Police Station in Bangkok for two hours after police mistook his illness for drunk driving.

Pol Col Ratthanont Ekthitikulpunt, the superintendent of Yannawa Police Station, recently said Metropolitan Police Division 6 had formed a committee to investigate the case.

The news came after a Ms Manao (surname withheld), the girlfriend of the deceased driver, Krit Thammol, 41, contacted the Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page to seek help in pursuing justice.

Krit had provided an airport transfer service to passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport. He suffered from an ischemic stroke.

Pol Col Ratthanont confirmed he has ordered an officer to contact Krit's family.

However, Ms Manao told reporters that the police have not yet done so.

She said the police did not contact her directly to schedule a meeting although they told the media that they were scheduled to meet with her yesterday.

According to her, Krit had a severe headache and vomited after dropping off passengers at a hotel in Yannawa district in Bangkok on July 13.

He called Ms Manao who told him to go straight to a hospital.

However, he was struggling to control his car on his way to the hospital as his symptoms became worse, resulting in his car crashing into several motorcycles, said Ms Manao.

After the crash, she could not contact him for a while before learning that he was detained at Yannawa Police Station accused of drunk driving.

She said Krit fell unconscious at the police station and was sent to Ratchaphiphat Hospital where he died three days later due to complications arising from a brain haemorrhage.

Ms Manao found that her boyfriend was held at Yannawa Police Station for almost two hours, adding that if he had been sent to the hospital earlier, he might have survived.

She confirmed Krit never drove while drunk, adding that she would take legal action against officers at Yannawa Police Station if no alcohol was detected in his blood.

A hospital test conducted later yesterday confirmed that Krit had not been drinking.