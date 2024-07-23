Hong Kong policeman dies after falling off truck in Pattaya

A bird's-eye view of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

CHON BURI - A Hong Kong police sergeant died after falling from a <i>songthaew</i> open-air truck in South Pattaya on Monday morning.

According to surveillance footage obtained by local media, the man was seen tumbling from the back of the taxi van onto the road in at 8.36am.

The man, said to be aged 48 and from Hong Kong, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead, according to local media.

A source told the Post that the man was a police sergeant

It was reported that witnesses had shouted at the songthaew to stop after the incident, but the driver did not and drove away from the scene.

Police later obtained the plate number details of the vehicle through security camera footage and immediately launched a manhunt.

The driver was said to have surrendered to the force later in the day, claiming he was unaware that someone had fallen from the vehicle and only contacted police after being informed by the owner of the vehicle.

The source said the sergeant was on holiday with his family and scheduled to return to the city on Tuesday. He had left the hotel alone before taking the transport.

Hong Kong's Immigration Department on Monday evening said it was notified about the incident by the man's family.

It had contacted Beijing's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the Chinese embassy in Thailand to understand the situation.

The department added it had provided appropriate advice and assistance based on the wishes of the family members.