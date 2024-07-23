Two speedboats crash off Samui, 1 dead

The damaged Bangkok Samui 2 after the collision with a speedboat returning from Rin beach on Koh Phangan, off Koh Samui in Surat Thani on Monday night. (Photo: Wat Plai Laem Koh Samui Rescue unit)

SURAT THANI: Two speedboats collided on Monday night near Koh Samui island, killing one person and injuring two others.

They crashed about one nautical mile off Bo Phut in Koh Samui district. It was reported to local police about 8.30pm, Pol Lt Sirachat Kamunee, officer on duty at Bo Phut police station, said on Tuesday.

The Chor Chokchanita 22, a speedboat operated by Funnyday Co, and the Bangkok Samui 2, owned by Bangkok Samui Hospital, were travelling in opposite directions, he said.

Two hospital employees aboard the Bangkok Samui 2 were injured - Kriengkai Somboonying and Waruwa Artwichai. The driver of the Chor Chokchanita 22, Sutthikiat Samthong, was also hurt.

Pol Lt Sirachat said the three injured people were taken to Bangkok Samui Hospital, where Kriengkai later died.

Kriengkrai was on the staff of Phangan International Hospital, a branch of Bangkok Samui Hospital. Ms Waruna is a nurse at the hospital.

The duty officer said the collision occurred when the Chor Chokchanita 22 was returning to Koh Samui after taking tourists to Rin beach on Koh Phangan for the full-moon party. The hospital speedboat was cruising towards its base on Koh Phanang after delivering a patient to Bangkok Samui Hospital.

The Chor Chokchanita 22 carried four crew and the Bangkok Samui 2 had five people on board at the time.

Police were still investigating the cause of the accident.