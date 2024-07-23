School director murders ex-wife, 3 others

Pursued by police, he kills himself

Police at the house in Si Sa Ket province where four people were shot dead on Monday night by a former Buri Ram school director who later shot himself dead when pursued by police. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A former school director shot dead his ex-wife, her new husband, her mother and one other person at a house in Si Ka Ket province on Monday night.

He later killed himself while fleeing police pursuit in nearby Buri Ram province.

The wild attack occurred at a house in tambon Nong Phai of Muang district in Si Sa Ket about 9.32pm, according to police.

Emergency responders found two people shot dead in front of the house and two other bodies inside. The house was home to Duangduan Kokaphan, 41, the director of Non Ipang Phonwua School in Si Sa Ket. She was among those slain.

The three other victims were Duangduan’s new lawyer husband Poramat Saman, 39, her mother Yokmanee Kokaphan, 66 and Mrs Yokmanee’s brother-in-law Bunluen Apaiphong, 61.

A 10-year-old boy also in the house fled to safety, calling for help from neighbours.

Police identified the gunman as Pathaphee Meebang, 42, the former, resigned director of Phanomrung School in Buri Ram and Duangduan’s former husband. (continues below)

Pathaphee Meebang, 42, a former school director in Buri Ram, shot himself dead during police pursuit after killing his ex-wife, her new husband and two others in Si Sa Ket.

Local residents said the murders were probably motivated by jealousy. Police were still questioning relatives of the victims.

A police source said that according to relatives Duangduan had remarried just two months ago. Her ex-husband had claimed ownership of the house and threatened to kill her and her family if they did not move out.

Pol Col Wissanu Arphonpong, chief of Prakhon Chai police station in Buri Ram, was informed by Si Sa Ket police that the killer was headed his way. He sent teams to intercept him.

About 11.30pm on Monday, police spotted the suspect's Honda City car, which had Surin plates, on a secondary road in tambon Paisarn in Prakhon Chai district.

They gave chase, signalling the driver to stop. He instead sped off.

At Pinthong intersection in tambon Paisarn, the fleeing car was stopped by police and the driver ordered to step out of the vehicle.

According to police, there was no respnose. About a minute later, a gunshot was heard inside the car.

Police rushed in to check and found the driver was dead. He was identified as the fugitive, Pathaphee. He had shot himself in the left side of his chest, using a shotgun, police said.

Pol Maj Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, chief of Buri Ram police, said the gun Pathaphee used to kill himself was registered.

A search of his house in tambon Nong Bon of Prakhon Chai district found three more guns, all registered, Pol Maj Gen Rutthaphon said.

Si Sa Ket police were handling the investigation, he said.

Police find three more guns at the killer's house in Buri Ram on Tuesday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)