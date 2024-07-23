Thailand signals another U-turn on cannabis

Anutin says PM agrees on legislating cannabis use, poitentially backing down on re-criminalisation

A worker inspects cannabis leaves at the Rak Jang farm, one of the first farms given permission by the Thai government to grow cannabis and sell products to medical facilities, in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Reuters File Photo)

Thailand will work towards legislating marijuana for medical use, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday, signalling a U-turn on plans to re-criminalise cannabis and yet another change in the government’s shifting position.

Thailand in 2022 became one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalise marijuana, doing so without a law to govern it or clear regulations in place to prevent its recreational usage.

The move, championed at the time by Mr Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party, prompted an explosion of recreational use, cannabis cafes and retailers, and public concern about its abuse.

Bhunjaithai subsequently drafted a bill to regulate cannabis use but it failed to get past first reading before the election was called last year.

Mr Anutin, who is also the interior minister, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had now agreed that legislation was the appropriate step to take, rather than putting the plant back on the national narcotics list.

“I thank the prime minister for considering this matter and deciding on issuing an act,” he said.

Mr Anutin made the comments after meeting with Mr Srettha and Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The government led by the Pheu Thai Party has maintained that recreational use of cannabis would not be allowed under new regulations being drafted by the Ministry of Public Health.

Mr Srettha said earlier that the plant would be put back on the narcotics list, with exceptions allowed for medical use and research. He gave officials until the end of the year to draft the necessary rules.

The country has seen rapid growth of a domestic retail sector for marijuana, with tens of thousands of shops and businesses springing in the past two years in an industry projected to be worth up to $1.2 billion by 2025.

Bhumjaithai, the second-biggest party in the current coalition, has always insisted that it favours marijuana for health and economic purposes, but not for recreational use, and has argued against re-criminalising it.

Mr Anutin said the government would now discuss plans for a draft bill to regulate the cannabis industry, and political parties might submit drafts to parliament.

Proposed regulations to recriminalise cannabis have already been set in motion, but they have yet to clear the Narcotics Control Board. As a member of the board, Mr Anutin had vowed to vote against the plan.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board had proposed making the changes effective from Jan 1, 2025 to give a grace period of a few months for operators concerned about their legal status to adapt and apply for new licences.

It said the new rules would prohibit the possession, import and sale of cannabis flowers and resin unless one has licences to do so from the Ministry of Public Health.

Cannabis seeds as well as parts with low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content such as leaves, roots, fibre and stems would not be re-criminalised, it said.