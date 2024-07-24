Thais in Taiwan warned to stay alert as typhoon nears

Waves break against the sea wall as Typhoon Gaemi approaches Keelung in Taiwan on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thais in Taiwan have been advised to strictly follow orders given by authorities as the country goes on the alert, with Typhoon Gaemi expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening.

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office said all Thais should cooperate with Taiwanese authorities and remain watchful.

Gaemi is expected to make landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday evening, bringing torrential rain and strong winds after passing the Philippines.

Financial markets are closed, people have been given the day off work, and some domestic and international flights and school classes cancelled, Reuters reported.

A check on social media outlets of airlines departing Bangkok to Taiwan on Wednesday - Thai Airways International, China Airlines and Eva Air - found no flight cancellations.

Eva suggested travellers to keep themselves updated on the situation. "Passengers are advised to check the flight status to get the latest update before heading to the airport," the airline posted on X.

The Thai office in Taiwan said areas likely to be affected by the typhoon included Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung.