Hong Kong model killed in Bangkok

Swiss government is aware of death of citizen in Bangkok following alleged murder of Gwendoline Cretton, a model who worked in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A fashion model allegedly murdered by her partner in Thailand following a stint in Hong Kong is believed to have been represented by the same agency as other well-known names, including Gaile Lok and Danielle Graham.

Gwendoline Cretton, a 24-year-old Swiss passport holder, was killed at her residence in Bangkok's Prawet district on Thursday night last week, according to Thai media reports.

She was reportedly stabbed nine times to death, and three men - the suspect and two neighbours who tried to help the man who yelled for help - carried her body to a car.

Thai media reported that her husband, whose name was withheld, took his wife to hospital and later told Thai police that she had attempted to take her own life. Police suspected that the man's actions were staged to cover up a murder.

Model agency CalCarries International Management earlier told the South China Morning Post that a woman matching the deceased's name, appearance and age had worked for the company for years until her contract ended in 2024.

The company said on Wednesday that it could not contact the model to seek confirmation as she was no longer working for them.

Numerous renowned models, including Gaile Lok, Danielle Graham and Kathy Chow Man-kei, were linked to the same agency.

Cretton's most recent photo shoot with the agency was an advertisement for an Italian fashion brand, the photos of which were posted on social media pages in late January.

Social media posts also showed that Cretton was actively working with different make-up artists for photo shoots.

Some of her modelling photos date back to as early as 2018.

Cretton also had a YouTube channel, said to be used for posting videos of her modelling. But the channel did not have any content, according to a check by the Post on Wednesday.

The channel also displayed Cretton's another name "Gwen Sun".

Her profile and photos were also seen in East West Models, an agency based in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Post has reached out to the Swiss embassy in Bangkok and the consulate in Hong Kong for comment.

Hong Kong's Immigration Department said it had not received any requests for help on the case.