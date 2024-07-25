Thailand to set up task force to prevent transactions for Myanmar arms

A protester holds a flag as he shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar’s 2021 military coup, outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok on Feb 1, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand will form a task force to enhance the due diligence capabilities of its financial institutions in order to prevent transactions by banks that could lead to arms purchases and human rights abuses in Myanmar, the Foreign Ministry said.

The government met with commercial banks and state agencies to investigate such transactions after a UN expert reported on a surge in money moved via Thai banks for weapons that were used by the junta against the civilian population.

The meeting discussed progress made in investigating transactions that may be linked to the purchase of weapons, military supplies and the Myanmar government, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The Bank of Thailand and the Anti-Money Laundering Office will establish a task force to investigate the transactions and review measures to "further equip and enhance the ability of Thai financial institutions," the statement said.

Earlier this month, bank representatives told a parliamentary committee that they had followed regulations but lacked capacity to investigate all transactions that could be used for arms purchases.

Myanmar is embroiled in a civil war that pits the military, which staged a coup in 2021 after a decade of democracy, against a loose alliance comprised of ethnic minority armies and a resistance movement loyal to a shadow government.

Last month's report by the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar said that Thai-registered companies had used local banks to transfer funds for weapons and related materials for Myanmar worth US$120 million in 2023 fiscal year, compared to $60 millions the year before.

The report said those transactions were blunting global efforts to isolate the military, which is facing its biggest challenge since taking back power.