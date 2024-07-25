Bus commuters slam route changes that caught many off guard

Bus No. 21 used to run to Chulalongkorn University but goes to a different destination starting Thursday. (Photo: Transport Ministry)

Passengers relying on public buses aired their anger over route changes that turned Thursday morning's commute in the captibal into chaos for many.

Bus commuters in Greater Bangkok found themselves confused and frustrated by the new routes, which they were unaware of prior to their trips. The changes resulted in longer wait times for new services, leaving passengers stranded as they waited for their regular buses that never arrived.

Complaints flooded the Facebook pages of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), the Transport Ministry and Bangkokbusclub.com.

"Everyone riding BMTA buses today might be a bit confused. Please check route numbers carefully," Bangkokbusclub.com warned its followers.

Thursday marked the first day of what the BMTA called "the reform of the bus lines." The state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport handed over a dozen routes to new private operators, along with changes to some route numbers.

The BMTA also changed the bus numbers and adjusted the routes of several lines throughout Bangkok and its outskirts. For instance, Bus No. 101 is now designated as 101 (4-5) and has changed its route from Rama II Road to Phra Pradaeng pier in Samut Prakan province.

People wait for a bus in the morning in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Numerous commuters expressed their dissatisfaction on the three Facebook pages, stating that they arrived late to work, paid more for their fares, or waited in vain for their regular bus line, which had been altered.

"Where is bus No. 509?" one complainer under the name of Nel Sirirat wrote on Bangkokbusclub.com. "I've got a headache when my life already suffers."

"This is a disaster," Pup Phoon said. "I had a long wait. When it came, it's already packed. I don't know if I have the energy left to work."

A Facebook user by the name Meedum Nut complained: "I had to read the new route info posted on the body of the bus to see which places it goes. By the time I finished reading it, the bus was leaving."

"Bus routes from the suburbs should not be scrapped. Please listen to the voices of those who cannot afford to take public vans or taxis," Ch JeajJeab commented on the BMTA's social media outlet.

"The ones who ride the bus don't have a chance to provide feedback, while those who make the changes never actually ride the bus," Dom Dom said on the ministry's Facebook page. "Why did you change routes on lines that are already popular?"

Many passengers suggested that the BMTA should focus on improving the deteriorating condition of its buses.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri on Wednesday promised a better bus fleet, stating that the BMTA would seek cabinet approval to rent electric buses by February next year and could sign a contract with a supplier in March, if all goes as planned.

The BMTA currently operates 2,884 ordinary and air-conditioned buses, serving 700,000 people a day.