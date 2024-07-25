Cruise ship's arrival bodes well for marine tourism

The Genting Dream cruise ship arrives at the deep seaport in Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket welcomed the Genting Dream cruise ship to its deep seaport on Wednesday, marking its arrival as one of the major steps for marine tourism development on the island.

Adul Chuthong, Phuket deputy governor, said the local authorities inspected the cruise upon its arrival at the deep seaport in Muang district on Wednesday.

The inspection found no diseases among the passengers nor any endangered items.

Genting Dream is a large cruise ship with an internal volume of 150,695 gross tonnages (GT) and can accommodate approximately 3,600 passengers.

Departing from Singapore, the vessel normally arrives in Phuket twice a month, or every other week, and stays on the resort island for 24 hours, Mr Adul said.

It is the first large cruise to anchor at the deep seaport. In the past, the cruise needed to anchor at sea and rely on service boats to transfer passengers. The arrival this time helped enhance the island’s opportunity to welcome more large cruises in the future through its Marina Hub development policy, said Mr Adul.

Natchapong Pranit, director of the Regional Marine Office in Phuket, said Genting Dream has a scheduled end in 2026, showing its confidence in Phuket’s ability to provide cruise and maritime services.

As the has cruise business tripled since before the Covid-19 pandemic, with at least 17 cruises anchored in Phuket a month, Mr Natchapong expressed confidence in the Marine Department’s plan to elevate Phuket’s deep seaport into a new cruise terminal in the region, boosting the growth of the cruise business.

Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises, the cruise operator, said the company worked together with local pilots for more than six months to ensure the boat’s arrival went smoothly.

The arrival of Genting Dream has helped stimulate the marine tourism industry not only in Phuket but also in the country, he said.

“We thanked the Marine Department and the local authorities for working on the cruise arrival,” Mr Goh added.