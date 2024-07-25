New arrest in passport case

Qin Ling, 33, a Chinese national who is the husband of a woman who commissioned the controversial Chinese-language billboard in Huai Khwang, is arrested at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday as he is wanted in China. (Photos supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Chinese man, the husband of the woman who commissioned the controversial Chinese-language billboard in Huai Khwang, was nabbed at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday as he is wanted in China, where an arrest warrant for him has been issued.

According to Immigration Bureau (IB) chief Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisaranachai the fugitive, identified as Qin Ling, 33, had been in the IB’s surveillance system after an arrest warrant was issued by the Chinese authorities over ID card fraud.

Mr Qin's permit to stay in the kingdom had also been revoked and the IB is planning to extradite him, Pol Lt Gen Itthipol added.

An investigation showed Mr Qin is the husband of a woman named Xu Na, 35, who was arrested over the Chinese-language billboard on Tuesday.

The billboard advertising a 30-day service for those wanting a foreign passport or citizenship was spotted over the weekend and caused a major uproar online. The investigators found that one of the phone numbers displayed on it was Mr Qin’s mobile phone number.

Ms Xu was sent to Bangkok North Municipal Court on Wednesday. She was accused of working without a permit and is expected to be ordered to serve four months in detention, pay a 5,000-baht fine, and be added to the immigration blacklist.