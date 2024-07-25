New arrest in passports-for-sale case

Qin Ling, 33, a Chinese national who is the husband of a woman who commissioned the controversial Chinese-language billboard in Huai Khwang, is arrested at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The husband of the woman who commissioned a controversial Chinese-language billboard advertising foreign passports for sale in Bangkok was arrested at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday as he is wanted on a warrant issued in China.

Qin Ling, 33, had been in the Immigration Bureau’s surveillance system after an arrest warrant was issued by Chinese authorities for ID card fraud, said Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisaranachai, the bureau chief.

Mr Qin’s permit to stay in the kingdom had also been revoked and the bureau is planning to extradite him, Pol Lt Gen Itthipol added.

An investigation showed Mr Qin is the husband of Xu Na, 35, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the billboard that had drawn considerable attention in Huai Khwang district of the capital.

The billboard advertising 30-day service for those wanting a foreign passport or citizenship was spotted over the weekend and caused a major uproar online. Investigators found that one of the numbers displayed on it was Mr Qin’s mobile phone number.

Ms Xu was sent to Bangkok North Municipal Court on Wednesday. She was accused of working without a permit and is expected to be ordered to serve four months in detention, pay a 5,000-baht fine, and be added to the immigration blacklist.