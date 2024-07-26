Thai students win medals at World Invention Creativity Olympics

Thai students receive their awards at the WICO awards ceremony in South Korea. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A group of four Thai students won two gold medals, one silver medal and a special award at the "13th World Invention Creativity Olympics 2024" (WICO 2024) held in South Korea.

The international competition took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Seoul University of Education Convention Hall and was organised by the Korea University Invention Association (KUIA) and the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA).

A total of 206 inventions were showcased by contestants from 27 countries around the world.

The Thai students showcased three inventions: Senior-Safety-Strider, an AI-powered walking aid with fall detection for seniors; Smart Finger Fruit, an AI-powered glove to help measure the ripeness of fruit; and Blip, a natural lip balm designed to reduce black pigmentation on the lips.

Their inventions earned them three medals and a special prize from the Research Institution of Creativity Education (RICE).

The four students were Pimphaporn Chonviriyabun, Kanjanick Chonviriyabun and Nadham Wongkularb from Ruamrudee International School (RIS), and Piraya Makararpong from Youth Exchange School (YES).