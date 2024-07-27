Myanmar dialogue pushed

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa says Thailand i ready to facilitate constructive dialogue between stakeholders. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Thailand reiterated its role in helping to mitigate the crisis in Myanmar at the 57th Asean Ministerial Meeting (AMM) on Friday, with Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa saying the country was ready to facilitate constructive dialogue between stakeholders.

The latest edition of the regional meeting, held as part of the Asean chairmanship activities and featuring a series of related discussions, has been running from July 23 to 27 in Vientiane, Laos.

Mr Maris, a Thai delegate at the event, said on Thursday that Thailand proposed during the meeting that integrated efforts, particularly more open and constructive talks, would play a key role in tackling the crisis.

The talks must include all key stakeholders, especially those countries that share a border with the troubled country, and they should extend to special envoys, the Asean Troika and Asean Troika Plus, he said.

Such integration would help the various parties to understand each other's limitations, expectations, sensitivity, and status quo in seeking out concrete solutions, he said.

Mr Maris said the Asean community had expressed support for Thailand in strengthening its role.

He said Thailand was ready to facilitate the conversation; however, the country also has no intention of interfering with Myanmar's internal affairs, and Myanmar must ultimately resolve the crisis itself.

According to Mr Maris, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also expressed interest in helping during their bilateral talks.

He told her Thailand supports any dialogue that can lead to a productive and tangible outcome.

He also told her that, during a BIMSTEC meeting in New Delhi two weeks ago, Thailand proposed a Thailand-India-Myanmar trilateral discussion on the matter as India is also being affected by the unrest.

He said such a proposal was welcomed by the Indian side.

"By bringing many stakeholders to the discussion table, it would make Myanmar feel they are not isolated," he said.

"Meanwhile, they would understand that their situation also affects neighbouring countries.

"I believe it will lead to a further conversation that helps to reach the best solution," Mr Maris said.