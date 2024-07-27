Electrician, sister found dead in car with charcoal stove

Stress from court battle and depression may have motivated man's actions, say police

Police and forensic officers inspect two bodies inside a car with a warm charcoal stove at Wat Nong Phai in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district, following an alert from monks on Friday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – An electrician and his elder sister, who had autism, were found dead in a car parked at a temple in the Muang district of this northeastern province on Friday night. A charcoal stove was found inside the vehicle.

Police and rescue workers responded to a report about the deaths at about 9pm on Friday at Wat Nong Phai in tambon Phor Klang. Authorities found a black Toyota Vios, with Nakhon Ratchasima licence plates and its engine running, parked near a pavilion within the temple grounds.

Yotthawat Khasabai, a 40-year-old electrician at the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Nakhon Ratchasima office, was found dead in the driver’s seat. His sister, 42-year-old Yuwanida Khasabai, was found in the front passenger seat.

A warm stove with ashes, a bag of charcoal, a bottle of cooking oil, and a roll of tissue paper were found in the back of the driver’s seat. Police believed the pair succumbed to suffocation about four hours before their bodies were discovered.

A forensic officer examines a charcoal stove and other items found inside the car with two dead people at the temple in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Jiradet Phudtalae, head of Nong Phai Moo 2 village, told police that monks spotted the sedan arriving at the temple at 1.42pm on Friday. The driver left the car to make a phone call before using the restroom, leaving the engine running. He later returned and remained inside the vehicle.

Around 9 pm, a monk, preparing to close the entrance gate of the temple, noticed the car still parked with its engine running. When he shone a flashlight inside and knocked on the car door several times without receiving a response, the monk alerted the village head, police and rescue workers for inspection.

The wife of the deceased driver and other relatives told police that Yotthawat had been suffering from depression after receiving a court summons relating to a fatal road crash that resulted in a loss of life. He was contesting the case in court, and Yuwanida was living with autism.

Before the incident, Yotthawat had picked up his sister from her home in Muang district for a meal and had invited their mother to join them. However, the mother declined, citing other commitments.

According to a police investigation, the PEA electrician had bought the stove, charcoal and other items before arriving at the temple. Authorities believed he may have attempted suicide by igniting the charcoal, which caused his sister to suffocate as well.

Stress from the court battle, coupled with his depression, may have driven him to do so, police reported. The man also had medical treatment records at Nakhon Ratchasima Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital.

His wife was in distress and was overcome with grief to see the bodies.