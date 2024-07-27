Rogue wave drags nearly 20 boats into canal in Trat

About 20 boats were dragged into a canal by a rogue wave over two metres high in Trat province on Friday night. (Screenshot)

Nearly 20 boats were dragged into a canal in Trat province by a giant wave on Friday night.

Residents of tambon Hat Lek in Khlong Yai district alerted local authorities for assistance around 7.40pm, after a strong wave higher than two metres washed away 15 long-tail boats and three larger fishing vessels in Ban Khlong Makham canal.

Police and military personnel were dispatched to assist those affected. The combined force took about two hours to retrieve the boats, which mostly sustained light damage and lost equipment.

Witnesses reported seeing a rogue wave emerge from the canal, dragging away three fishing boats, which then collided with several smaller vessels.

An area bridge was also damaged when the boats crashed into its supports.

Khlong Yai district chief Cherdsak Chumnaseow said on Saturday that an assessment of all damages is being carried out so further assistance can be provided.

Long-tail boats and fishing vessels were swept into a canal by a rogue wave over two meters high in the southern province of Trat on Friday night. (Video: Trat Post News)