Thai wild elephants to undergo new 'behaviour modification' training

Thai wild elephants will undergo new 'behaviour modification' training.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has announced plans to build three elephant training centres in the eastern provinces to tame aggressive wild elephants in the region.

Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan has ordered the Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to establish three "Wild Elephant Behaviour Modification Centres".

Many wild elephants leave the forest to find food, disturbing communities and annoying residents, said Pol Gen Phatcharavat.

DNP chief Athapol Charoenshunsa said the centres will be established at the Second Wildlife Rescue Centre (Krabok Khu) in Chachoengsao; the Kao Soi Dao Wildlife Breeding Station in Chanthaburi; and the Pa Chong Klam Bon Wildlife Breeding Station in Sa Keao.

Rogue elephants will be placed in enclosures and undergo behaviour modification procedures to make them less aggressive.

Mr Athapol said the DNP has assigned the Wildlife Conservation Division to construct the centres.

The DNP chief said each centre will receive at least 9 million baht to finance the maintenance of enclosures, distribution of feed and running the facilities, including water wells.

Each enclosure will need to be sturdy enough for the elephants and designed in accordance with veterinarian standards to ensure the animals' well-being, he said.

Clean spaces will be set aside for elephants undergoing behaviour modification, he added.

Macaque-catching operation

Meanwhile, Lop Buri municipal authorities launched the third phase of their macaque-catching operation on Saturday, with the goal of capturing at least 500 in the next 10 days.

City mayor Jamroen Salacheep said traps have been set up in four locations for the marauding monkeys, many of which escaped two previous capture attempts.

The monkeys will be sent to a holding facility in Muang district, where they are registered, sterilised and put into large enclosures to prevent them from fighting, Mr Jamroen said.