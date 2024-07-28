Tourists rescued from Khao Yai run-off, Trat underwater

Tourists wade through floodwater after being rescued from a rising stream in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand's Prachin Buri province on Sunday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

Numerous tourists were rescued from run-off at Khao Yai National Park in Thailand's Prachin Buri province on Sunday, while a locality in nearby Trat was facing its worst flooding in three decades.

Ten tourists were rescued when run-off trapped them on one bank of a stream connecting to the Sao Noi waterfall in tambon Pho Ngam of Prachantakham district in Prachin Buri.

Rescue workers managed to secure a big rope for the tourists to hold while crossing the strong stream that had turned brown, signalling the possibility of dangerous run-off. The tourists crossed to a road on the other side of the stream after being trapped on one side for some time.

Amarin Rueansri, chief of a rescue team handling the situation, said members of his team were standing by near the waterfall because it had rained there for a long period.

At about 11.30am on Sunday the waterfall turned brown and flowed too strongly for the tourists to cross back safely by themselves, he said.

Trat underwater

In Trat, another of Thailand's eastern provinces, rising floodwater isolated nine villages in tampon Sator of Khao Saming district due to heavy rains.

Flood levels ranged from 120 to 150 centimetres and villagers had to commute by boat. Strong currents obstructed the distribution of necessities to flood victims.

Local roads were impassable for vehicles. It was the worst flooding in tambon Sator in about three decades, said Pramote Chankrachang, president of tambon Sator administrative organisation.

Water levels were rising because of the persistent rains that started on Saturday, along with deluges from Bo Rai district, he said.

In the western province of Kanchanaburi, a deluge in the Khwae Noi River in Muang district washed about 70 fish cages downstream and caused damage of about 10 million baht.

The deluge resulted from week-long rains in Sai Yok, Sangkhla Buri and Thong Pha Phum districts, which are the catchment areas of the river, local officials said.

In Sai Yok, about 20 riverside houses and hotels were inundated, with local residents and tourists evacuated. Many tourists cancelled their hotel reservations there during a long holiday this weekend.

Tambon Sator in Trat province in deep flooding on Sunday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)