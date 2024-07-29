Hybrids still greener, seminar told

TOKYO: Japan believes hybrid vehicles can provide another route for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to achieve its sustainable development goals.

Speaking during the "Economic Security and Supply Chains" seminar, Prof Yasuyuki Todo from the Faculty of Political Science and Economics, Waseda University, said Asean should be careful about relying too heavily on the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

This is because Asean primarily uses fossil fuels for energy production, so even when people use EVs, they still use precious non-renewable resources for their rides.

As such, he proposed that Asean, including Thailand, should focus on hybrid cars, as they are still much more practical than EVs for most countries in terms of reducing carbon emissions.

He also said that Thailand is beyond the stage of offering itself as a hub for car manufacturers.

"Thailand should focus more on research and development than on car productivity, as companies like Toyota already have research centres in Thailand," according to Prof Yasuyuki.

He suggested that Thailand should focus on producing and managing energy more efficiently by leveraging existing technology to achieve the carbon neutrality and zero emissions goals it set for 2050 and 2065, respectively.

"Producing energy more efficiently is another way [to achieve sustainable development].

"So, I really hope Asean will utilise technology to boost its energy sector," he added.

Meanwhile, in another seminar, "Towards Green Transformation", Shinnosuke Ito, the Keidanren Environment & Energy Policy Bureau Head and Challenge Zero Promotion Office Head, said EVs are not the only way to a net zero emissions future, and there should be multiple pathways, such as focusing on hybrid cars, which are a more realistic option.

"We should not pursue EV success to the detriment of other industries. We need to allow alternatives such as hybrid cars. We need to go step by step.

"The Japanese automotive industry, including Toyota Motor Corp, also has other car lines apart from EVs. Jumping head-first into EVs is unrealistic, even for Japan," he added.

Reiji Takehara, the Keidanren International Cooperation Bureau director, earlier explained that to transition to net zero emissions, the focus should not be entirely on EVs.

He said this is because when governments offer subsidies for EVs, the prices become more attractive for buyers, but when the subsidies stop, people will be reluctant to purchase them again.

"Although some people drive EVs in Japan, there are still too few charging stations. Besides, to reduce carbon emissions, electricity for charging EVs must be 100% generated from renewable energy," he said.

"In Japan, we still burn fossil fuels to produce electricity, which is supplied to the country, including EV charging stations.

"Are there any countries that can boast that 100% of their electricity needs are met by renewable sources?

"I do not think so. Therefore, we should not be shortsighted," he added.