Defence minister wants F-16 offset policy details

F-16 fighter jets of the Royal Thai Air Force take part in an operation in April. (Photo: Royal Thai Air Force)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has asked the United States to provide more details on the offset policy linked to the purchase of F-16 fighter jets before Aug 20.

The government has yet to decide whether to select the Swedish-made Gripen by Saab AB or the US-made F-16 Block 70/72 by Lockheed Martin for the air force.

The air force is seeking to buy four new fighter jets to start replacing a dozen old F-16s that are due to be decommissioned in the near future. It had earlier expressed a preference for the Gripen, according to sources.

Mr Sutin said Thailand would consider detailed information about offsets before making a decision, and that Washington would have until Aug 20 to submit the required information.

Under the offset policy, the government requires the armed forces to treat other reciprocal benefits that a prospective supplier may offer as an important factor in procuring new military equipment.

Mr Sutin was speaking after Robert Godec, the US ambassador, met Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House on Wednesday to discuss joint efforts in the suppression of narcotics.

It was reported that the US ambassador was also accompanied by Lockheed Martin representatives. Reports also said that the fighter jet procurement plan was discussed within a smaller group.

According to a source, the US side told the prime minister that Washington would provide more benefits to Thailand. Mr Sutin has been invited to the US to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the middle of August.