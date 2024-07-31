Flood risk rises with rain, high tides

The Talat Kao community in Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri is flooded after persistent heavy rainfall and runoff from Khao Yai. (Photo: Manit Sanabboon)

Residents in flood-prone areas of Bangkok and five other provinces have been warned of possible floods due to a combination of high tides and continuous rainfall expected until Aug 8.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has predicted that high sea levels and continuous downpours between Aug 2 and Aug 8 will cause rivers to rise, which could affect low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya, Mae Klong, Thachin and Bang Pakong rivers.

At risk are riverside communities located outside flood embankments in Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, it said.

In Chanthaburi, between 200 and 300 millimetres of rainfall is forecast in the next two days, particularly over the upper part of the Bang Pakong River in Makham and Khao Kitchakut districts. That this could trigger repeated flooding in commercial and economically important areas, said Thanaroj Woraratprasert, the ONWR director-general.

Water levels in Chanthaburi dropped slightly on Tuesday after the river’s initial run-off wave flowed past the province. Local agencies also used pumps to help drain the water out into the sea to prepare for further run-off waves, he said.

The provincial flood operations command centre said that at least 3,400 households in 170 villages in eight districts of Chanthaburi were affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall and forest runoff from July 27 to 30. More than 4,000 rai of farmland was damaged.

In Khao Saming district of Trat, villagers in the Saeng Lang community had to wade through floodwaters on Wednesday to receive food and drinking water from local agencies after forest runoff inundated more than 40 households.

Floodwater was more than a metre deep in some areas, forcing officials to use boats to bring food and relief supplies to affected people.

Flooding began to recede at Ban Chumsaeng and Ban Tha Praud in Khao Saming, though residents have been warned of additional rainfall and forest runoff.

In Kabin Buri district in Prachin Buri, students in the Talat Kao community had to wade through floodwaters, while some sick people had to be relocated and taken to their relatives’ houses.

The community was hit by water as high as 50-70cm, caused by persistent heavy rainfall and runoff from Khao Yai.