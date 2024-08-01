NACC probes state staff for fish invasion

Blackchin tilapia

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is probing officials who allegedly allowed a company to bring blackchin tilapia, an invasive fish species, into the country.

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol on Wednesday commented on the potential involvement of state officials in the spread of the fish in natural waterways, which threatens to decimate populations of local aquatic animals.

The NACC can now initiate an investigation without waiting for a formal complaint to be filed, if it discovers that any state officials have neglected their duties, causing the blackchin tilapia to be released in natural waterways, which harms the environment and fish farms.

Multiple agencies are already investigating the matter and the NACC is gathering the results.

"If there is evidence of negligence by state officials, the NACC can take immediate action," said Mr Niwatchai.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the cabinet meeting that even though the outbreak has persisted for many years, it is the government's responsibility to solve the issue before the problem gets any worse.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said the Department of Fisheries has tried to fix the matter before.

However, its efforts fell short due to the lack of an integrated approach and cooperation from civil society and the private sector.

This time, the department has involved the heads of fisheries and aquaculture associations in brainstorming ideas before formulating plans using a budget of about 450 million baht to bring the blackchin tilapia population under control by 2027.

The plan includes capturing 4,000 tonnes of blackchin tilapia by the middle of next year and releasing predatory fish like white sea bass to hunt the tilapia.