Immigration police launch campaign for LGBTQIA2S+ travellers

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee attaches a campaign sticker at an immigration booth at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Immigration police on Thursday launched their "Welcome Pride by Immigration" campaign to allay concerns among the LGBTQIA2S+ travellers who may look different from their passport photographs.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, said that many LGBTQIA2S+ people were worried about immigration checks due to discrepancies between their appearance and the photos or gender markers in their passports, which are often governed by the laws of their home countries.

"Some people may have undergone surgeries that altered their facial structures, leading to concerns during immigration checks," said the official who oversees immigration at airports.

He assured travellers that immigration officers are ready to review alternative documents and medical records to verify their identity as the legitimate passport holders, despite any changes in their appearance.

"Welcome Pride by Immigration" campaign sticker. (Photo supplied)

Pol Maj Gen Choengron said that LGBTQIA2S+ travellers who have had their present appearances recorded by immigration authorities can easily navigate immigration checks, as the police already have access to their biometric data.

"Thailand welcomes travellers worldwide, regardless of gender,” he added.

LGBTQIA2S+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and trans, queer and questioning, intersex, asexual or agender, and two-spirit.