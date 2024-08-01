South Korean drug suspect arrested in Pattaya

South Korean national Choi Jin Tae, wanted in his country for drug smuggling, is arrested in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Wednesday. (Screenshot from TV Channel 3)

A major South Korean drug suspect, alleged to have masterminded the smuggling of illicit drugs from Thailand, has been arrested in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

Choi Jin Tae, 40, was arrested by immigration police while walking along Pattaya Sai 3 Road in Bang Lamung district on Wednesday, said Pol Lt Col Veerachai Klinlamut, an inspector attached to the Chon Buri immigration office.

The arrest followed information from Pol Col Naphatphong Khositsuriyamani, superintendent of the Chon Buri immigration office, who received a tip from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board regarding a wanted South Korean man hiding in Pattaya.

Investigators reviewed entry records and confirmed that Choi had overstayed his visa by 286 days.

According to the investigation, the drug smuggling network had hired South Korean women to smuggle drugs by hiding crystal methamphetamine and ketamine in their underwear when returning to South Korea. All the smugglers were arrested at Incheon Airport and implicated Mr Choi as the mastermind behind the operation.

Pol Lt Col Veerachai said crystal meth could sell for up to 13 million baht a kilogramme in South Korea, while ketamine is priced at 5.2 million baht a kilogramme.

During questioning, Mr Choi admitted to being the co-leader of the drug network, responsible for procuring illicit drugs in Thailand and facilitating their smuggling into his home country.

He was initially charged with overstaying his visa. Immigration police are coordinating with their South Korean counterparts for his deportation.